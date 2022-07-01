Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $139.97

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $139.97 and last traded at $139.97, with a volume of 1534 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $143.37.

VMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.75.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.46 per share, for a total transaction of $95,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $95,730. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

