Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $292.80

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 292.80 ($3.59) and last traded at GBX 295.75 ($3.63), with a volume of 444565 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 309.60 ($3.80).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DOM shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Domino’s Pizza Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 330 ($4.05) to GBX 310 ($3.80) in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.83) price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 425 ($5.21) to GBX 410 ($5.03) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 323.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 370.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. The company has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,172 stores in the United Kingdom and 55 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

