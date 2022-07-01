J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $656.10

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 656.10 ($8.05) and last traded at GBX 657 ($8.06), with a volume of 35781 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 683.50 ($8.39).

Several analysts recently issued reports on JDW shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 875 ($10.73) target price on the stock. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,006.25 ($12.35).

The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 537.99. The company has a market capitalization of £809.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 719.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 806.71.

In related news, insider John Hutson acquired 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 730 ($8.96) per share, for a total transaction of £8,548.30 ($10,487.42). Insiders acquired a total of 1,212 shares of company stock worth $884,104 over the last quarter.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 861 pubs and 57 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

