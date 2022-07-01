Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1,324.80

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,324.80 ($16.25) and last traded at GBX 1,332 ($16.34), with a volume of 82963 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,565.20 ($19.20).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 1,758 ($21.57) to GBX 1,446 ($17.74) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 3,820 ($46.87) to GBX 2,550 ($31.28) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 5,000 ($61.34) to GBX 3,900 ($47.85) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,800 ($95.69) to GBX 4,980 ($61.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Just Eat Takeaway.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,967.60 ($85.48).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,712.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,673.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.85 billion and a PE ratio of -2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

