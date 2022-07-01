VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $33.83

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.83 and last traded at $33.91, with a volume of 7063653 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.24.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.99 and its 200-day moving average is $42.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 338,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,857,000 after buying an additional 30,038 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $211,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 100,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,725,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 44,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 8,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $17,533,000.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

