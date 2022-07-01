Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.41

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 2.41 and last traded at 2.44, with a volume of 1995300 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.63.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 9.25.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is 4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is 4.79.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the first quarter valued at $57,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.
Offerpad Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:OPAD)
Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.
