Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.41

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 2.41 and last traded at 2.44, with a volume of 1995300 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.63.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 9.25.

Get Offerpad Solutions alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is 4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is 4.79.

Offerpad Solutions ( NYSE:OPAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported 0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.03 by 0.13. The business had revenue of 1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.14 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Offerpad Solutions Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the first quarter valued at $57,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Offerpad Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:OPAD)

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.