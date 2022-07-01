trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.52

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 500612 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on trivago from $2.65 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on trivago from $3.60 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on trivago from $2.60 to $2.40 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut trivago from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.71.

Get trivago alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $534.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.06.

trivago ( NASDAQ:TRVG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. trivago had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $114.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.43 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that trivago will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in trivago by 11,846.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in trivago during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in trivago by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in trivago during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of trivago by 253.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 81,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 58,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.