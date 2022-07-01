Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $48.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Grocery Outlet traded as high as $43.55 and last traded at $42.50, with a volume of 1150079 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.36.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GO. Craig Hallum upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their target price on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen raised their target price on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.44.

In other news, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $9,507,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,182,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,018,539.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pamela B. Burke sold 22,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $756,671.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,108 shares in the company, valued at $942,461.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 678,878 shares of company stock worth $25,635,041. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 117,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 78,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 76.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.88.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $831.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile (NASDAQ:GO)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

