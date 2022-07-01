New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.66

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 4.66 and last traded at 4.73, with a volume of 128200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 4.87.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of New Found Gold in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New Found Gold stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. 24.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims covering an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

