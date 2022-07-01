United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $243.30

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $243.30 and last traded at $234.02, with a volume of 388456 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $241.14.
Several analysts recently issued reports on UTHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.50.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.43, for a total value of $1,100,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $6,676,301.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $1,117,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,773,740 in the last three months. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 85.8% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 43,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 20,062 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 52.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,624,000 after buying an additional 89,836 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1,012.0% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after buying an additional 20,332 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.
About United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR)
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Therapeutics (UTHR)
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.