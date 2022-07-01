United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $243.30

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $243.30 and last traded at $234.02, with a volume of 388456 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $241.14.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UTHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $2.07. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $461.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.43, for a total value of $1,100,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $6,676,301.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $1,117,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,773,740 in the last three months. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 85.8% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 43,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 20,062 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 52.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,624,000 after buying an additional 89,836 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1,012.0% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after buying an additional 20,332 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

