Renishaw (LON:RSW) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3,546.00

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,546 ($43.50) and last traded at GBX 3,558 ($43.65), with a volume of 4802 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,694 ($45.32).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Renishaw from GBX 6,600 ($80.97) to GBX 5,100 ($62.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Get Renishaw alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,962.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,237.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37.

In other news, insider William Lee bought 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,746 ($45.96) per share, for a total transaction of £49,597.04 ($60,847.80).

About Renishaw (LON:RSW)

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe and software, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and styli for touch probe systems; interferometric laser, magnetic, and optical encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics and metal vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.