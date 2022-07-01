Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.41

Shares of Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 2.41 and last traded at 2.44, with a volume of 1995300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 2.63.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 9.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is 4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is 4.79.

Offerpad Solutions ( NYSE:OPAD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported 0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.03 by 0.13. The business had revenue of 1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Offerpad Solutions Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

About Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD)

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

