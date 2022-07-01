Short Interest in BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Drops By 43.2%

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 43.2% from the May 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BHKLY opened at $79.00 on Friday. BOC Hong Kong has a 1 year low of $57.47 and a 1 year high of $84.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.70.

Get BOC Hong Kong alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 4th will be given a dividend of $1.721 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%.

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; payrolls, corporate deposits, and E-cheques services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BOC Hong Kong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOC Hong Kong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.