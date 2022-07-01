Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF) Short Interest Up 300.0% in June

Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
AZRGF stock opened at $71.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.61. Azrieli Group has a 52 week low of $48.78 and a 52 week high of $71.50.
About Azrieli Group (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Azrieli Group (AZRGF)
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
Receive News & Ratings for Azrieli Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azrieli Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.