Short Interest in Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Declines By 50.0%

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AVBH stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.59 and its 200-day moving average is $24.38. The stock has a market cap of $125.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.87. Avidbank has a 52-week low of $19.30 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.34 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avidbank will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to small and middle-market businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. It offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

