Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Short Interest Down 82.6% in June

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 562,300 shares, a decrease of 82.6% from the May 31st total of 3,229,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.9 days.

Becle stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. Becle has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.34.

Becle, SAB. de C.V. manufactures and distributes spirits and other distilled beverages in Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers tequila under the 1800, Jose Cuervo Especial, Jose Cuervo Tradicional, Reserva de la Familia, Gran Centenario, and Maestro Dobel brand names; whiskey, including North American whiskey under the Stranahan's, Tincup, and Pendleton brands, as well as Irish whiskey under the Bushmills and The Sexton brands; rum under the Kraken brand; and vodka under the Three Olives and Hangar 1 brand names.

