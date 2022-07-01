Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Short Interest Down 82.6% in June

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 562,300 shares, a decrease of 82.6% from the May 31st total of 3,229,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.9 days.
Becle stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. Becle has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.34.
About Becle (Get Rating)
