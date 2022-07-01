BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a decrease of 74.3% from the May 31st total of 141,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 502,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAESY opened at $40.60 on Friday. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $41.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7703 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BAESY shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 670 ($8.22) to GBX 860 ($10.55) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 830 ($10.18) to GBX 850 ($10.43) in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 642 ($7.88) to GBX 735 ($9.02) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $815.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAESY. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in BAE Systems by 42.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BAE Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 32,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BAE Systems by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BAE Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BAE Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About BAE Systems (Get Rating)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.