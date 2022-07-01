Analyzing Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) & Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get Ascend Wellness alerts:

This table compares Ascend Wellness and Canopy Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascend Wellness -29.10% -48.74% -12.62% Canopy Growth -53.23% -12.81% -8.13%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ascend Wellness and Canopy Growth, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascend Wellness 0 0 2 0 3.00 Canopy Growth 8 6 2 0 1.63

Ascend Wellness presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 368.75%. Canopy Growth has a consensus price target of $9.16, suggesting a potential upside of 221.55%. Given Ascend Wellness’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ascend Wellness is more favorable than Canopy Growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Ascend Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.6% of Canopy Growth shares are held by institutional investors. 24.9% of Ascend Wellness shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Canopy Growth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ascend Wellness and Canopy Growth’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascend Wellness $332.38 million 1.00 -$122.66 million N/A N/A Canopy Growth $415.09 million 2.77 -$241.08 million ($0.71) -4.01

Ascend Wellness has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Canopy Growth.

Ascend Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 retail locations. It also sells its products to third-party licensed cannabis retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Canopy Growth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The company's products include dried cannabis flower, extracts and concentrates, beverages, gummies, and vapes. It offers its products under the Tweed, 7ACRES, 7ACRES Craft Collective, DOJA, Ace Valley, Quatreau, Deep Space, First + Free, Surity Pro, Spectrum Therapeutics, Vert, Tokyo Smoke, Twd, Martha Stewart CBD, DNA Genetics, BioSteel, Storz & Bickel, This Works, HiWay, Simple Stash, Whisl, and Truverra brands. The company was formerly known as Tweed Marijuana Inc. and changed its name to Canopy Growth Corporation in September 2015. Canopy Growth Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Smiths Falls, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascend Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascend Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.