Financial Review: Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) and FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC)

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) and FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

This table compares Varonis Systems and FalconStor Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Varonis Systems -31.58% -19.97% -10.71% FalconStor Software -10.29% -14.85% -0.48%

93.2% of Varonis Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of FalconStor Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Varonis Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 52.7% of FalconStor Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Varonis Systems has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FalconStor Software has a beta of 2.23, meaning that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Varonis Systems and FalconStor Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Varonis Systems $390.13 million 8.23 -$116.86 million ($1.21) -24.23 FalconStor Software $14.18 million 0.55 $200,000.00 ($0.38) -2.89

FalconStor Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Varonis Systems. Varonis Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FalconStor Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Varonis Systems and FalconStor Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Varonis Systems 0 2 11 0 2.85 FalconStor Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

Varonis Systems presently has a consensus price target of $56.77, suggesting a potential upside of 93.62%. Given Varonis Systems’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Varonis Systems is more favorable than FalconStor Software.

Summary

FalconStor Software beats Varonis Systems on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Varonis Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc. provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The company offers DatAdvantage that captures, aggregates, normalizes, and analyzes every data access event for users on Windows and UNIX/Linux servers, storage devices, email systems, Intranet servers, cloud applications, and data stores; and DatAlert that profiles users, devices, and their behaviors related to systems and data, detects and alerts on deviations that indicate compromise, and provides a Web-based dashboard and investigative interface. It also provides Data Classification Engine that identifies and tags data based on criteria set in various metadata dimensions, as well as provides business and information technology (IT) personnel with actionable intelligence about data; and DataPrivilege, which offers a self-service Web portal that allows users to request access to data necessary for their business functions, and owners to grant access without IT intervention. In addition, the company provides Data Transport Engine, which provides an execution engine that unifies the manipulation of data and metadata, translating business decisions, and instructions into technical commands, such as data migration or archiving; and DatAnswers that offers search functionality for enterprise data. Varonis Systems, Inc. sells products and services through a network of distributors and resellers. The company serves IT, security, and business personnel. Varonis Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

FalconStor Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

FalconStor Software, Inc., a storage software company, enables enterprise customers and managed service providers to secure, migrate, and protect their data worldwide. The company offers FalconStor Virtual Tape Library, a software that emulates and replaces cumbersome legacy physical tape libraries for archive related data preservation without being forced to replace their enterprise backup and archive software and associated processes; FalconStor StorSafe, a long-term archive data management software; FalconStor Continuous Data Protector delivers instant data availability, and reliable recovery; and FalconStor Network Storage Server for data storage virtualization and business continuity in heterogeneous environments. It also provides FalconStor StorSigh, a long-term archive and business continuity driven data replication from one centralized management point; FalconStor RecoverTrac Disaster Recovery Technology that streamlines the implementation, testing, and execution of disaster recovery operations; and FalconStor MicroScanTM Technology, which minimizes the amount of data transferred during replication by eliminating inefficiencies at the application and file system layer. The company sells its products through authorized partners, value-added resellers, solution providers, system integrators, direct market resellers, distributors, managed service providers, cloud service providers, and original equipment manufacturers, as well as directly to customers. FalconStor Software, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.