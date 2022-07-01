Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Receives $108.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.83.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Legrand from €96.00 ($102.13) to €103.00 ($109.57) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Legrand from €95.00 ($101.06) to €100.00 ($106.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Legrand from €120.00 ($127.66) to €115.00 ($122.34) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Legrand from €94.00 ($100.00) to €90.00 ($95.74) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of LGRDY stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. Legrand has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $23.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.96.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.2465 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

