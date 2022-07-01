RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

RPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in RPT Realty by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 17,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 61,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

RPT stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $14.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.63. The firm has a market cap of $836.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.47.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.25%.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

