Brokerages Set Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Price Target at GBX 829.67

Shares of Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17 – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 804.67 ($9.87).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TM17 shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Team17 Group from GBX 800 ($9.81) to GBX 650 ($7.97) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital upgraded shares of Team17 Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

LON TM17 opened at GBX 375 ($4.60) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £545.97 million and a PE ratio of 2,138.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 420.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 559.30. Team17 Group has a 1 year low of GBX 370 ($4.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 870 ($10.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its games portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

