The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,783.75 ($58.69).

BKG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,535 ($67.91) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,450 ($54.59) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,540 ($67.97) to GBX 5,300 ($65.02) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,665 ($57.23) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

In related news, insider William Jackson purchased 16,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,657 ($44.87) per share, with a total value of £590,532.36 ($724,490.69).

Shares of BKG opened at GBX 3,723 ($45.68) on Friday. The Berkeley Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3,490 ($42.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,232 ($64.19). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,033.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,131.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78. The stock has a market cap of £4.15 billion and a PE ratio of 9.31.

About The Berkeley Group (Get Rating)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.