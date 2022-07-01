Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Silvercorp Metals in a report on Monday, May 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SVM opened at $2.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $439.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.95. Silvercorp Metals has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $5.70.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.65%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVM. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 29.51% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

