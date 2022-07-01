The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $178.58.

TRV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $539,899.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,085,099.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $1,779,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,317.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,451,233 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $169.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.29 and its 200 day moving average is $171.08. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $145.40 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

