Brokerages Set Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) PT at $239.00

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $239.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IIPR stock opened at $109.87 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a twelve month low of $107.00 and a twelve month high of $288.02. The company has a quick ratio of 28.15, a current ratio of 28.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.56 and its 200-day moving average is $177.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.78.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.59). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.93%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties (Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.