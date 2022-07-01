Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Receives $97.63 Average PT from Analysts

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOGI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Logitech International in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Logitech International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th.

In other Logitech International news, Director Patrick Aebischer sold 10,000 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total value of $613,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,511 shares in the company, valued at $767,674.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 44.6% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 530.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 71.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 24,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 10,295 shares during the period. Baader Bank INC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the first quarter worth about $571,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the first quarter worth about $366,000.

Logitech International stock opened at $52.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.91. Logitech International has a 52-week low of $51.05 and a 52-week high of $128.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.92.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 29.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Logitech International will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

