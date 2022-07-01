Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.36.

ICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $158,528.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,118.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,679.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,296 shares of company stock worth $9,951,320 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,418,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408,445 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,599,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,892,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,791,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,527,540,000 after acquiring an additional 819,503 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,503,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,309,000 after acquiring an additional 290,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,089,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,654,000 after acquiring an additional 66,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $94.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.72. The company has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.89. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $90.05 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

About Intercontinental Exchange (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.