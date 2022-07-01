Comparing Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) & Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST)

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) and Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Vista Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 81.90% 82.38% 82.38% Vista Energy 8.24% 11.17% 3.82%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Vista Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Vista Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vista Energy has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.02%. Given Vista Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vista Energy is more favorable than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.2% of Vista Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Energy has a beta of 2.49, meaning that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Vista Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust $8.70 million N/A $6.54 million N/A N/A Vista Energy $652.19 million 0.99 $50.65 million $0.64 11.55

Vista Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

Summary

Vista Energy beats Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area. As of December 31, 2021, it had 3,867 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of proved developed reserves. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Vista Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE. The company was formerly known as Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. and changed its name to Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. in April 2022. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

