Comparing International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) & Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) and Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.4% of International Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of Cadence Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of International Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Cadence Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares International Bancshares and Cadence Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Bancshares $620.43 million 4.08 $253.92 million N/A N/A Cadence Bank $1.26 billion 2.02 $195.16 million $1.72 13.65

International Bancshares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cadence Bank.

Dividends

International Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Cadence Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Cadence Bank pays out 51.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. International Bancshares has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years and Cadence Bank has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

International Bancshares has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cadence Bank has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for International Bancshares and Cadence Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Cadence Bank 0 0 3 1 3.25

Cadence Bank has a consensus target price of $36.25, suggesting a potential upside of 54.39%. Given Cadence Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cadence Bank is more favorable than International Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares International Bancshares and Cadence Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Bancshares 40.98% 11.36% 1.62% Cadence Bank 15.87% 10.92% 1.11%

Summary

International Bancshares beats Cadence Bank on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

International Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services. In addition, it offers other banking related services, such as credit cards, safety deposit boxes, collection, notary public, escrow, drive up and walk up facilities, and other customary banking services; and Internet banking services, as well as securities products through third party providers. As of February 28, 2022, the company had 170 branch facilities and 263 ATMs serving 76 communities in Texas and Oklahoma. International Bancshares Corporation was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Laredo, Texas.

Cadence Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services. The company's products and services also comprise small business administration lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance services. As of March 3, 2022, it operated approximately 400 branch locations across the South, Midwest, and Texas. The company was incorporated in 1876 and is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi.

