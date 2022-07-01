Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,861.33 ($35.10).

PSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,580 ($43.92) to GBX 2,830 ($34.72) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,630 ($32.27) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Persimmon alerts:

Shares of Persimmon stock opened at GBX 1,872 ($22.97) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.98 billion and a PE ratio of 7.59. Persimmon has a twelve month low of GBX 1,770 ($21.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,100 ($38.03). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,087.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,310.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a GBX 110 ($1.35) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 5.05%. Persimmon’s payout ratio is 0.96%.

Persimmon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.