Short Interest in U.S. Energy Initiatives Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:USEI) Drops By 73.7%

U.S. Energy Initiatives Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:USEI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a drop of 73.7% from the May 31st total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,709,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
U.S. Energy Initiatives stock opened at 0.00 on Friday. U.S. Energy Initiatives has a 52-week low of 0.00 and a 52-week high of 0.00.
About U.S. Energy Initiatives
