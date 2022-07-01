The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decline of 68.1% from the May 31st total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:WEDXF opened at $1.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.90. The firm has a market cap of $267.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.56. Westaim has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Westaim had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 470.17%. The firm had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter.

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

