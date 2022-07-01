Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the May 31st total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VEOEY shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Veolia Environnement from €39.00 ($41.49) to €36.50 ($38.83) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Veolia Environnement alerts:

Shares of VEOEY stock opened at $24.49 on Friday. Veolia Environnement has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.21 and a 200-day moving average of $31.69.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.8178 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th.

Veolia Environnement Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.