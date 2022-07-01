Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a decrease of 68.3% from the May 31st total of 109,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNPSF opened at $0.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average is $0.92. Uni-President China has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $0.80.

Get Uni-President China alerts:

About Uni-President China (Get Rating)

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and trades in beverages and food in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Beverages, Food, and Others segments. It offers instant noodles, tea drinks, juices, milk tea, coffee, bottled water, and bottle can drinks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-President China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-President China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.