89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) PT Lowered to $24.00

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ETNB. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of 89bio from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of 89bio from $46.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James raised shares of 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of 89bio from $41.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of 89bio from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 89bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

Get 89bio alerts:

Shares of ETNB stock opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.51. 89bio has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $21.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a current ratio of 7.36.

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.12. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 89bio will post -4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 89bio by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 922,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 70,489 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in 89bio by 294.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 418,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 312,587 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in 89bio by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 360,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 178,005 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in 89bio in the 1st quarter worth about $993,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in 89bio by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 63,280 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 89bio (Get Rating)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.