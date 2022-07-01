United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) Short Interest Up 183.6% in June

United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, an increase of 183.6% from the May 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
United Lithium stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.34. United Lithium has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.84.
About United Lithium (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Lithium (ULTHF)
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
Receive News & Ratings for United Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.