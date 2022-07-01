United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) Short Interest Up 183.6% in June

United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, an increase of 183.6% from the May 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

United Lithium stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.34. United Lithium has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.84.

Get United Lithium alerts:

About United Lithium (Get Rating)

United Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Bergby Lithium Project, located in Sweden. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Barbara Lake property comprising 56 mining cell claims that covers an area of approximately 2,147 hectares land in the Barbara Lake Area of the Thunder Bay Mining District, Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.