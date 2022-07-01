Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SAR. Hovde Group decreased their price target on Saratoga Investment to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Compass Point decreased their price target on Saratoga Investment to $29.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.75.

Shares of NYSE:SAR opened at $23.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Saratoga Investment has a 12 month low of $22.35 and a 12 month high of $30.25.

Saratoga Investment ( NYSE:SAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.55 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 64.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 8,347 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

