Piper Sandler Increases Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Price Target to $42.00

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of PDCO opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $35.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $209,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,910.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

