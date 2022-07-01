Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) PT Lowered to €3.50

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €4.10 ($4.36) to €3.50 ($3.72) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Telefónica from €4.20 ($4.47) to €4.00 ($4.26) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Telefónica from €4.80 ($5.11) to €4.68 ($4.98) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. New Street Research cut Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Telefónica from €4.80 ($5.11) to €5.20 ($5.53) in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.34.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Shares of TEF stock opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. Telefónica has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average is $4.75.

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Telefónica had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Telefónica will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEF. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the fourth quarter worth about $21,435,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Telefónica by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,943,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,076 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Telefónica by 1,698.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,556,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Telefónica by 2,213.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,120,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Telefónica by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,299,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,436,000 after acquiring an additional 649,678 shares in the last quarter. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefónica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.