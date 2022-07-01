u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Short Interest Down 82.2% in June

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 82.2% from the May 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

UBLXF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of u-blox from CHF 70 to CHF 75 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of u-blox to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of u-blox from CHF 65 to CHF 77 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Get u-blox alerts:

OTCMKTS UBLXF opened at $101.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.49 and its 200-day moving average is $79.70. u-blox has a 12-month low of $63.74 and a 12-month high of $101.65.

u-blox Holding AG develops, manufactures, and markets products and services supporting GPS/GNSS satellite positioning systems for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services. The Positioning and Wireless Products segment develops and sells chips and modules designed for positioning and wireless connectivity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for u-blox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for u-blox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.