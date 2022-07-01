Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Short Interest Update

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 77.0% from the May 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Shares of UBAAF stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.96. Urbana has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35.
About Urbana
