Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Short Interest Update

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 77.0% from the May 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of UBAAF stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.96. Urbana has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35.

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

