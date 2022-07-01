William Blair Downgrades MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) to Market Perform

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) was downgraded by William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.20.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $75.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $72.30 and a 1-year high of $92.04. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.76.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.08. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $958.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $707,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,540.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson purchased 4,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $368,550.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 72,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,737,315.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter valued at $387,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 22.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter valued at $704,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 888,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

