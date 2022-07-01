StockNews.com Downgrades Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to Sell

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stephens upgraded Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.91. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $20.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.50 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.40%. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mark G. Sander purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.31 per share, for a total transaction of $107,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 387,564 shares in the company, valued at $5,933,604.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Ryan III purchased 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,822.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 124,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,117.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 24,720 shares of company stock valued at $377,713 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the third quarter worth $576,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the third quarter worth $947,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 119.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 193,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 105,285 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 3.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 163,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 6,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 11,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

