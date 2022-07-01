Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target dropped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $650.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 108.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Shopify to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $84.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $63.00 to $53.80 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.73.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $31.24 on Wednesday. Shopify has a 1-year low of $29.76 and a 1-year high of $176.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.84 and a quick ratio of 11.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.82.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

