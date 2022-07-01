Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) PT Lowered to $30.00

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VIRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $37.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $37.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Virtu Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

VIRT stock opened at $23.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Virtu Financial has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of -0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.60.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The company had revenue of $522.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Virtu Financial news, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,126,377.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brett Fairclough sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $1,462,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,905,500 in the last 90 days. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 34.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 431,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 308.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 310,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,593,000 after acquiring an additional 234,721 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 314.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 64,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 49,205 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 17.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 151,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 22,994 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virtu Financial (Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.