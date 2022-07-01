Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $136.60

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$136.60 and traded as high as C$139.63. Kinaxis shares last traded at C$138.96, with a volume of 51,756 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KXS. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$213.69.

The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$136.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$152.41.

Kinaxis ( TSE:KXS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$124.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$115.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinaxis Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Angel Luis Mendez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.77, for a total value of C$658,841.50.

About Kinaxis (TSE:KXS)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

