Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Short Interest Up 156.1% in June

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,700 shares, an increase of 156.1% from the May 31st total of 64,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 592,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of VONOY opened at $15.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.06. Vonovia has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $35.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6253 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 12.41%.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

