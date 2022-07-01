UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Short Interest Update

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the May 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of UPMMY opened at $30.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.78 and its 200 day moving average is $34.99. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $41.77.

UPMMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on UPM-Kymmene Oyj from €35.50 ($37.77) to €36.80 ($39.15) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Danske downgraded UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

