DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) PT Lowered to $20.00 at B. Riley

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDI opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $478.43 million and a PE ratio of 5.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.36. DoubleDown Interactive has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.15 and a current ratio of 14.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDI. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its holdings in DoubleDown Interactive by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,784,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,652,000 after buying an additional 1,881,712 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,642,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,953,000. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

